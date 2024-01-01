Idina Menzel celebrates 10 years since John Travolta's Oscars flub

Idina Menzel has jokingly commemorated 10 years since John Travolta flubbed her name at the Oscars.

The Frozen actress posted a hilarious TikTok over the weekend in which she sang happy birthday to "Adele Dazeem", the name Travolta accidentally gave her during an introduction at the 2014 Oscars.

"Hey, Adele Dazeem, it's Idina Menzel. I just wanted to say happy birthday," the Rent star said. "I'm sending you so much love and positive energy, I hope you have the best, best day."

Menzel then sang happy birthday to Adele Dazeem before adding, "Have a great one, lots of love, bye!"

In the caption of the video, she wrote, "Happy 10th Birthday, Adele Dazeem!"

The Grease actor flubbed Menzel's name as he took to the stage to introduce her performance of Frozen's Let It Go.

"There will always be a special place in my heart for the movie musical and for the songs that create their most memorable moments," he said in his speech. "Here to perform the Oscar-nominated, gorgeously empowering song Let It Go, from the Oscar-winning animated movie Frozen, please welcome the wickedly talented, one and only, Adele Dazeem."

Travolta, who was widely ridiculed online for his mistake, explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live! the following year the producers changed what was written on the teleprompter and he had no time to rehearse it backstage because he was distracted by Goldie Hawn.

The Saturday Night Fever actor poked fun at his mispronunciation when he presented an award with Menzel at the 2015 Oscars.