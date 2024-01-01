Jamie Foxx to share details of his health scare in new stand-up comedy special

Jamie Foxx is set to reveal details of his recent health scare in a new stand-up comedy special.

The 56-year-old actor addressed his recent health scare during his acceptance speech at the African American Film Critics Association Awards on Sunday evening.

While accepting the AAFCA Producers Award for his company Foxxhole Productions, Jamie reflected on the health emergency that occurred on 11 April last year while he was filming his movie Back in Action in Atlanta, Georgia.

"I'm so thankful and I get emotional because it's beyond the scope," the Oscar Award winner told the audience during the ceremony. "I had some people in my life that really made sure I was here because it was dire straits."

"Everybody wants to know what happened and I'm gonna tell you what happened but I got to do it in my way," he continued, adding that he will finally reveal details of his medical emergency in an upcoming stand-up comedy special. He did not reveal any further details.

On 12 April 2023, Jamie's daughter Corinne released a statement on Instagram on behalf of the Foxx family, revealing that her father was recovering from a "medical complication".

"We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," the 30-year-old wrote at the time. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers."