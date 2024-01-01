The Flash star Grant Gustin and wife LA Thoma expecting second baby

The Flash star Grant Gustin and his wife LA Thoma are expecting their second baby together.

The 34-year-old actor and his wife LA, 35, have announced that they are expecting baby number two.

"Shaping up to be an exciting year," LA, real name Andrea, wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday alongside a photo of her showing off her baby bump while being hugged by her husband and their two-year-old daughter, Juniper.

The post also included a photo of Juniper wearing a T-shirt that read "In my big sister era".

The physical therapist/trainer then took to her Instagram Stories to address her pregnancy.

"Now you know why I retreated to my cave for the last couple of months," she quipped, adding a nauseous face emoji.

Many of the couple's friends and fans took to the comments section of the post to congratulate them on the exciting news.

The Carrie Diaries actress AnnaSophia Robb wrote, "Ah!!! Congratulations!!" while Riverdale star Lili Reinhart commented, "Congratulations!!" with several red heart emojis.

The Glee actor and LA announced their engagement in 2017, and tied the knot the following year. They welcomed their daughter in August 2021.