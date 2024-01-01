Aaron Taylor-Johnson pays tribute to 'cool' wife Sam on her 57th birthday

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has paid tribute to his "cool" wife Sam Taylor-Johnson on her 57th birthday.

The British actor took to Instagram on Monday evening to pay tribute to his film director wife on her birthday.

"Happy Birthday my darling @samtaylorjohnson," Aaron, 33, wrote in the heartfelt post. "You're an exceptional woman, there's really no one I know quite like you."

"You are the most wonderful doting mother and beautiful role model to our 4 daughters," the Bullet Train star continued. "A gorgeous loving wife, you are my love, my soulmate and I'm always blown away by you. Your so cool (sic). I couldn't be more proud and excited for this year ahead for you."

In the gushing post, Aaron shared a black and white close-up of him and Sam with their foreheads pressed together.

The couple, who first met in 2008, announced their engagement in October 2009 and tied the knot in June 2012. They have two daughters together, Romy Hero and Wylda Rose. Sam also has two daughters, Jessie and Angelica with her ex-husband, art dealer and gallerist Jay Jopling.

Aaron and Sam met on the set of the 2009 musical/documentary Nowhere Boy. They have since worked together on several projects, including the 2018 film A Million Little Pieces.