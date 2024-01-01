Lindsay Lohan confirms Freaky Friday sequel is in the works

Lindsay Lohan has revealed a Freaky Friday sequel will definitely happen.

A follow-up to the hit 2003 movie has been rumoured for several months, but Lindsay has now confirmed the news.

Both she and Jamie Lee Curtis will reprise their roles in the new film.

"I don't want to say too much," Lindsay said on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live. "And we're both excited. I'm gonna speak for Jamie."

The Mean Girls star, 37, refused to give a timeline, saying to Andy, "I won't say that yet."

Lindsay and Jamie have famously stayed friends over the past 20 years since appearing in the first film together, and Jamie hinted of the reunion in November when she posted a photo of her and Lindsay together.

"YOU GREW UP and SO BEAUTIFULLY!" she wrote. "Well, it's Friday, and the strike is over so hopefully, we can switch places again in the near future!"

Jamie previously told the New York Times, "As I went around the world with Halloween Ends, people wanted to know if there was going to be another Freaky Friday. Something really touched a chord...I called my friends at Disney and said, 'It feels like there's a movie to be made.'"

The 2003 film was a remake of the 1976 movie. Jamie and Lindsay play a mother and daughter who accidentally swap bodies after a heated fight.