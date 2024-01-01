Lindsay Lohan confirms Freaky Friday sequel is in the works

Lindsay Lohan has confirmed there will be a sequel to her hit 2003 movie, Freaky Friday.

The former child star hinted in 2023 that a follow-up film could be on the cards, and now she has confirmed she and Jamie Lee Curtis will reunite for round two.

Interviewed on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live radio show, Lindsay, 37, remained tight-lipped about the project but was able to express her excitement.

"I don't want to say too much," Lindsay shared on March 4. "And we're both excited. I'm gonna speak for Jamie."

Pressed on when exactly the new movie might start shooting, Lindsay, who gave birth to her son Luai seven months ago, was guarded.

"I won't say that yet," was her only comment.

Last year, Jamie Lee, 65, described how she had been inspired to pitch a sequel for the Disney comedy during a press tour for another movie sequel, Halloween Ends.

"As I went around the world with Halloween Ends, people wanted to know if there was going to be another Freaky Friday," Jamie told The New York Times last May.

"Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, 'It feels like there's a movie to be made.'"