Léa Seydoux says Hollywood makes it ‘hard for women to age’

Léa Seydoux has admitted she worries about how the ageing process will affect her career.

The former Bond girl said she believes Hollywood makes it difficult for actresses to get work if they allow themselves to age naturally.

"The industry in America… I find it harsh on women," Léa, 37, told Harper's Bazaar. "It’s hard for women to age."

And she confessed she had a fear of losing work as a result of her appearance changing as she grows older.

"I don’t want to be afraid not to be desirable or to lose my contract," Léa explained. "In America it’s economic, and when it becomes a matter of making money, you lose your freedom."

Léa, who was born in France, also said she had an easier time working in her home continent.

"I don’t feel comfortable with the fact that you have to tick all the boxes," Léa said. "Being a woman on screen is easier in Europe."

However the actress, who starred as Madeleine Swann in the James Bond movies Spectre and No Time to Die, said she had no complaints about the way her career has progressed over the years.

"I’m really satisfied with the parts I’m given... I’m not frustrated," Léa clarified. "It’s tough for someone who’s not totally American to lead a Hollywood film."