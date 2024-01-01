Brian Austin Green struggled with 'jealousy' during Tiffani Thiessen relationship

Brian Austin Green has admitted his jealousy affected his relationship with his co-star Tiffani Thiessen.

The actor, who dated the Saved by the Bell star between 1992 and 1995, revealed on the Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty podcast that their relationship struggled when Tiffani joined his TV show, Beverly Hills, 90210, in season five.

"I'd never been in a real serious relationship before," Brian told his former 90210 co-star. "I was incredibly jealous every time she would f**king have to work with anybody else because we'd already been doing the show for four years. Like this is my family.

"I used to bring Tiffani to events so she knew everybody from then and then all of a sudden she's doing sex scenes and s**t with people that were like my family and my brothers. It was strange. I remember I was really just f**king jealous and boisterous."

Tiffani's character Valerie Malone had a relationship with Dylan McKay, played by the late Luke Perry, on the TV show.

In hindsight, the 50-year-old actor admitted he could have handled the situation better.

"Looking back on it, I can't imagine what that was like for her," he said. "I can't imagine what it was like for her being with me for three years at that point and then having to do these scenes and having her f**king boyfriend - who she lives with by the way - freaking out the way that I was."

The couple split in 1995, the year after Tiffany joined the show.

The actress, also 50, admitted on The Meredith Vieira Show in 2015 that it was "awkward" having to kiss Luke and that she had to remind Brian she was just doing her job. However, she insisted they "made it work" at the time and remained friends after their split.