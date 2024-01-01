Will Smith and Martin Lawrence wrap filming Bad Boys 4

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have celebrated the end of filming their upcoming movie Bad Boys 4.

The actors marked the end of filming on social media by posting an image of them exchanging a fist bump in front of the Centennial Wheel at Chicago's Navy Pier.

"WRAPPED! Nothin' but Magic every time I'm with my guy. See y'all June 7 for @BADBOYS 4 (sic)!!" Will captioned their joint Instagram post on Monday night.

The Independence Day star also shared a series of snaps of him chatting to bandleader and composer Jon Batiste on the set in Miami, Florida on their last day.

He wrote in the caption, "@jonbatiste came to see Me & @martinlawrence on our last day of shooting @badboys. I don't remember what I was talkin' about but there was a whole lotta Hand-Talkin' goin' on (sic)!"

Will and Martin officially announced in January 2023 that they were reprising their roles as Miami police detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett for another outing. Vanessa Hudgens, Paola Nunez and Alexander Ludwig also returned after the third film.

In April 2023, the duo appeared at CinemaCon in Las Vegas remotely and revealed they were four weeks into production.

"We're not sorry we couldn't be there," Martin joked, while Will added that they were "hype" and "excited" to be making another Bad Boys.

"We glad we not there because we here and they're paying us to be here," he quipped, according to Variety.

Production was suspended for months in July due to the actors' strike, however, the delay has not affected its 7 June release date.

The original Bad Boys was released in 1995 and Bad Boys II dropped in 2003. After a 17-year wait, Bad Boys for Life was released in January 2020 and became a huge hit at the box office, prompting its directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah to sign up for the fourth chapter.