'They are not easy to make': Chris Evans defends Marvel in superhero fatigue debate

Chris Evans thinks Marvel should get more credit for making superhero movies.

The issue of superhero fatigue has been a hot topic with recent Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) projects failing to live up to expectations at the box office but the Captain America actor thinks that outsiders need to realise how tricky making a flick in the genre is.

Speaking at Emerald City Comic Con in Seattle at the weekend, Chris – who played Steve Rogers/Captain America in 11 blockbusters – said: "They are these big, giant movies. There's a lot of cooks in the kitchen. But the empirical evidence is in: They are not easy to make. If it was easier, there would be a lot more good ones."

The 42-year-old star continued: "I'm not throwing shade! I've been part of a few that missed. It happens. Making a movie is tough. More cooks in the kitchen doesn't make it easier.

"I don't want to highlight specific films in the Marvel catalog, but some of them are phenomenal. Like independently, objectively great movies, and I think they deserve a little more credit."

Chris also revealed that 2014's 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' – which marked his second solo outing as the hero - was the favourite Marvel movie he made.

He said: "It's my personal favourite Marvel movie that I was a part of. It's not just for the movie itself but the experience.

"The first film, I was so nervous. You know what you're stepping into and as a result you're playing defence and you're playing not to lose. When 'Winter Soldier' came around, we were playing to win.

"And it's the first movie with the Russo Brothers. We were taking more risks, and the character felt more fleshed out. It was one of the more satisfying experiences I've had in my Marvel run."