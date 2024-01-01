Lindsay Lohan reveals how Stephen and Ayesha Curry became her son's godparents

Lindsay Lohan has revealed how Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry became her son's godparents.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, the Mean Girls star explained how the basketball player and his actress wife became her son Luai's godparents.

Lindsay, 37, shares her seven-and-a-half-month-old baby with husband Bader Shammas, also 37, whom she married in 2022.

In the interview, the talk show host pulled out a photo of Lindsay, Bader and Stephen featuring a T-shirt that read: "Your godparents love you!"

The Parent Trap star then explained how she met Stephen, 35, and Ayesha, 34.

"Well, so, my husband knows Michael Mina, the chef, and we were in Dubai and Michael Mina kept saying to Bader, he was like, 'You need to introduce Lindsay and Ayesha. I need them to meet.' So, she happened to be coming to Dubai, and we met and we just clicked, right off the bat," Lindsay recalled.

She added, "It's so funny, 'cause like, when you get older in life, you don't make, like, adult friends and friendships that grow so quickly."

Lindsay then noted that she and Ayesha have been friends since she decided she wanted to be a mum.

The actresses recently teamed up for Lindsay's upcoming Netflix movie Irish Wish. Lindsay will star as Madeline 'Maddie' Kelly in the fantasy romantic comedy, while Ayesha will play Maddie's best friend Heather.

Irish Wish is due to be released on 15 March.