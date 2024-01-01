Landon Barker reveals he has Tourette's syndrome

Landon Barker has revealed that he has Tourette's syndrome.

Landon, the eldest son of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, has opened up about living with Tourette's syndrome.

"Hi guys," the 20-year-old said in a recently posted TikTok video. "I figured I'd speak on this eventually. But yeah, I actually do have very, very minor Tourette's."

"I've had it since I can remember, like preschool," the social media personality continued in the clip. "I remember exactly 'cause a teacher used to accuse me of rolling my eyes at her. Because one of tics was like that. It was like a weird thing I do with my eyes."

Landon noted that as he has grown older, his "more common" tics include certain jaw movements or head jerks.

"Yeah, it really just acts up in nervous situations and nerve-racking environments for me," he explained. "But I thought I'd just share because why not?"

Landon is one of three children Travis shares with his ex-wife, actress and model Shanna Moakler. They also have daughter Alabama, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24. The drummer also welcomed son Rocky with wife Kourtney Kardashian in November last year.