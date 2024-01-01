Goldie Hawn reveals final conversation with late father

Goldie Hawn has recalled her late father Edward Rutledge Hawn's last words to her.

During Monday's episode of the Armchair Expert podcast with host Dax Shepard, the Death Becomes Her star remembered her close bond with her late father Edward.

"He's always been my daddy," Goldie told Dax. "I was on a show once, in London, and it was one of the big talk shows, and he (the host) had just had two twins, and they were girls, and I said to him, 'First of all, congratulations. Secondly, you're the first person they're gonna fall in love with. You better watch yourself. Because they will want that. Because you are that love in their life.'"

She asserted, "That's the first love we have in our life; I was madly, when I was little, in love with my father. Now, the other side of it is, is that Daddy and I were best friends."

Edward, a musician, passed away in June 1982 at the age of 73.

Recalling his final days, the Private Benjamin star said, "The last thing he said to me before he died, he said, 'When are you gonna direct, Goldie?' He was an advocate.

"I was around 35, 36, and he called me, and he said, 'I want you to remember this. What you have done, in your 36 years, is what most people get in a lifetime.' He said, 'I'm so proud of you.' And that meant the world to me."

She concluded, "There's a lot of awards you get, and they're wonderful, but these are memories - these are things that shape you."

Goldie made her directorial debut with the 1997 TV movie Hope. She has not directed since.