Dakota Johnson speaks out about box office flop Madame Web: ‘It’s not nice to be part of something that’s ripped to shreds.’

Dakota Johnson has admitted it’s been difficult to hear to criticism of her latest movie, Madame Web, acknowledging “audiences can sniff out bulls**t."

The Sony-Marvel film was slated by critics and fans as one of the "worst superhero films ever made."

Now Dakota, 34, who played the lead in the movie is speaking out about the experience.

“I had never done anything like it before. I probably will never do anything like it again because I don’t make sense in that world,” she told Bustle. “But it was a real learning experience, and of course it’s not nice to be a part of something that’s ripped to shreds, but I can’t say that I don’t understand…Unfortunately, I’m not surprised that this has gone down the way it has.”

She hinted that the formulaic nature of the film is what caused it to flop.

“Decisions are being made by committees, and art does not do well when it’s made by committee. Films are made by a filmmaker and a team of artists around them. You cannot make art based on numbers and algorithms. My feeling has been for a long time that audiences are extremely smart, and executives have started to believe that they’re not. Audiences will always be able to sniff out bulls**t."

She added, “That’s why I have my own company. In a movie like that, I have no say about anything.”

Madame Web also stars Sydney Sweeney and Emma Roberts.