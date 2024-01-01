Lindsay Lohan reveals ‘everything’s changing’ since having her first baby

Lindsay Lohan has admitted being a mum is a “learning process” and “everything’s changing” for her day by day.

The Mean Girls star announced she’d given birth to her first child, Luai, in July 2023.

Now she’s given a rare insight into her life as a mum.

“It's a learning process – I'm having a different go at it,” she told E! News. “Figuring out what I want to do and how I want to do it."

Being a mum has also changed the type of films the 37-year-old wants to make.

“I want to do things that my son can see," she said. "But I also want to do things that inspire me."

Lindsay took Luai to Ireland with her while she was filming her latest movie, Irish Wish, which will be out on Netflix on 15 March.

"I'm still fortunate he's young, so I can bring him everywhere," she said. "And he is everywhere with me, because I don't want to leave him. But I think it will definitely play more of a factor as time passes."

Lindsay married husband Bader Shammas in April 2023, and Luai is their first child together.