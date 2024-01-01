Drake Bell speaks out about on-set abuse at Nickelodeon

Drake Bell has spoken on camera about sexual abuse that took place while he was at Nickelodeon.

A new trailer for the upcoming docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV shows the Drake & Josh actor sitting down in preparation for an interview about sexual abuse that occurred on the set of more than one Nickelodeon kids' show.

In 2004, Nickelodeon dialogue coach Brian Peck was sentenced to 16 months in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender after pleading no contest to performing a lewd act with a 14- or 15-year-old and to oral copulation with a minor under 16.

Brian and Drake had worked together on The Amanda Show, which starred Drake between 1999-2002.

A statement released by the new docuseries' production company indicates Drake, now 37, has decided to speak out as a victim of Brian's abuse.

"The clip reveals that former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell will be sharing publicly, for the first time, the story of the abuse he suffered at the hands of Brian Peck," the statement reads, "his former dialogue coach who was convicted in 2004 for his crimes against Drake and ordered to register as a sex offender.”