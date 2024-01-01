RuPaul says non-monogamy is ‘just realistic’

RuPaul believes men are not naturally monogamous.

The drag star opened up about his open marriage in a new interview, explaining he simply doesn't think men are naturally geared to be monogamous.

“It’s just realistic,” RuPaul, whose husband Georges LeBar is an Australian painter, poet, and writer, told The New Yorker. “There’s no such thing as monogamy with men.”

But, he added, while he used to have a select inner group of trusted confidants he could turn to for intimacy, his celebrity has left him with fewer options and he no longer has, "a circle of people that I can sort of rely on”.

RuPaul, 63, was also candid about the ageing process – and how he feels Madonna, 65, is managing hers.

“In ageing, there is a natural flow,” he said.

“And, when you’re against the flow, it doesn’t look right, it doesn’t feel right. The energy around the Madonna thing – it feels weird, right?”

Still discussing Madonna, who is currently touring the US, RuPaul went on to mention, “chasing arena tours and grills in your teeth.”

He added, “I’m not interested in appealing to eleven-to-twenty-five-year-olds, I’m just not. I can, on a bigger level, as a mother. As Mama Ru. It’s a different relationship—I’m not trying to be them.”