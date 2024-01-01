KJ Apa and Clara Berry split up after four years of dating

KJ Apa and Clara Berry have called time on their relationship after four years together.

The Riverdale actor and French model, who share a two-year-son named Sasha, have parted ways.

During a fan Q&A on TikTok in late February, Clara revealed they were no longer a couple and added, "You can see that I'm happier, no?"

The fashion influencer insisted that "everything is better" following the split.

"I think it's better to have parents, who are separated, who are happy and who can be the best version of themselves, than staying together in a situation that it not working," she told her followers.

While Sasha has been handling the co-parenting situation well and seems "very happy", Clara admitted that it's been hard seeing her son less than she used to.

"I am not with my son 50 per cent of the time and therefore won't know 50 per cent of his life," the 30-year-old explained. "That is something that is hard to accept."

After declaring that she is "free", Clara told her fans that she "didn't feel like talking" about the split anymore.

The New Zealand actor, 26, started dating Clara in 2020 and they welcomed their son in September 2021.

They appear to be on good terms as they were spotted hugging at the Lacoste show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.

KJ has yet to publicly address the breakup.