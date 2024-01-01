Millie Bobby Brown did 'all of her own stunts' for Damsel

Millie Bobby Brown did "all of her own stunts" for her new movie Damsel.

In the new fantasy film, the Stranger Things actress plays Elodie, a young bride who is thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon to repay an ancient debt. She has to rely upon her wit and resourcefulness to make it out alive.

In a new behind-the-scenes featurette posted by Netflix, the 20-year-old revealed she did all of her own stunt work.

"What can I say I do my own stunts? I do all of my own stunts from start to finish," she said, as a montage of clips showed her wielding a large sword, scaling a wall, climbing a rope, falling, and being lifted up by "a tuning fork" as if she's being held by the dragon.

"I put a harness on and they had this really cool tuning fork which is my first time ever experiencing that, maybe my last," she explained to viewers.

A clip then showed her hooked up to the harness, asking the crew, "Will I go into a roly-poly? 'Cause I will vomit."

Elsewhere in the featurette, Millie singled out the climbing sequences as the "hardest part" of her stunt work.

"I was on a wire, that was probably the hardest thing I had to train for. But I felt very confident in this and it actually looked really cool. I felt like a warrior," she stated.

Damsel, also starring Ray Winstone and Angela Bassett, will be released on Netflix on Friday.