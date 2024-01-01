Millie Bobby Brown did 'all of her own stunts' for Damsel

- NEWS
- COMPETITION
- DIRECTORY
Millie Bobby Brown did "all of her own stunts" for her new movie Damsel.
In the new fantasy film, the Stranger Things actress plays Elodie, a young bride who is thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon to repay an ancient debt. She has to rely upon her wit and resourcefulness to make it out alive.
In a new behind-the-scenes featurette posted by Netflix, the 20-year-old revealed she did all of her own stunt work.
"What can I say I do my own stunts? I do all of my own stunts from start to finish," she said, as a montage of clips showed her wielding a large sword, scaling a wall, climbing a rope, falling, and being lifted up by "a tuning fork" as if she's being held by the dragon.
"I put a harness on and they had this really cool tuning fork which is my first time ever experiencing that, maybe my last," she explained to viewers.
A clip then showed her hooked up to the harness, asking the crew, "Will I go into a roly-poly? 'Cause I will vomit."
Elsewhere in the featurette, Millie singled out the climbing sequences as the "hardest part" of her stunt work.
"I was on a wire, that was probably the hardest thing I had to train for. But I felt very confident in this and it actually looked really cool. I felt like a warrior," she stated.
Damsel, also starring Ray Winstone and Angela Bassett, will be released on Netflix on Friday.