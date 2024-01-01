Ashley Tisdale reveals her improvised Mean Girls line made it into the movie

Ashley Tisdale has revealed a line she improvised in her Mean Girls audition made it into the 2004 teen classic.

The High School Musical star made the revelation as she recalled screen-testing with Blake Lively during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday night.

"Gosh, that was so long ago," Tisdale said. "I just remember screen-testing, and it was me and Blake Lively and someone else. But yeah, I screen-tested, that was like eons ago, obviously.

"I just remember I ad-libbed, 'cause I always like in an audition to steal the scene, and I ad-libbed one line, and they put in the movie. And I was like, 'Are you kidding me?'"

"I should've gotten a writer's credit," she joked, before quickly adding, "I'm kidding, yes, but I was like, 'Dang!'"

The 38-year-old actress said she screen-tested for Karen Smith, the character played by Amanda Seyfried, however, the film's casting director Marci Liroff told Cosmopolitan UK in 2019 that Tisdale tested for Gretchen Weiners, who was ultimately played by Lacey Chabert.

Gossip Girl star Lively auditioned for Karen and was up against other big names including Leighton Meester, Kate Mara and Megan Fox.

In addition to Seyfried and Chabert, the core Mean Girls cast featured Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams and Lizzy Caplan.

The film was written by Tina Fey, who also appeared as maths teacher Ms. Norbury.