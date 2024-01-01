Helen Mirren and Kylie Minogue honoured with Barbies

Helen Mirren and Kylie Minogue have been honoured with their own Barbie dolls.

The actress and Australian singer are among eight women to be immortalised as Barbie dolls ahead of International Women's Day on Friday.

Dame Helen, who narrated the Barbie film, has been chosen as a U.K. Barbie role model by the iconic toy's maker Mattel.

"It's a very special thing and something I can add to my list of my favourite achievements - becoming a Dame of the British Empire, having an Oscar, having a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and having my own Barbie," the 78-year-old actress said of the honour.

The figurine is dressed in a copy of the cornflower blue gown that Dame Helen wore on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023. The outfit is completed with sparkling jewellery, a handbag and blue hair.

The doll also holds a miniature Oscar in recognition of her 2007 Best Actress win for her performance in The Queen.

"I love that the Barbie doll is wearing one of my favourite-ever red carpet looks," Dame Helen continued. "It was the first time I'd ever had blue hair and it felt so exciting. I like to embrace theatrical fashion and the joy that having fun with fashion can bring, and I think that this joy should be ageless."

Meanwhile, Kylie's doll is wearing a replica of the bright red ensemble she wore in her latest music video for her hit song Padam Padam.

"Look at Padam Barbie!!!!" the hitmaker, 55, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday alongside a series of photos of her posing with her doll. "Baby Kylie would NOT believe this is happening right now."

Other women who have been honoured with Barbies, all representing different countries, include Viola Davis, Shania Twain, Enissa Amani, Lila Avilés, Nicole Fujita and Maira Gomez.