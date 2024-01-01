Vanessa Hudgens reveals Austin Butler split led her to 'right person'

Vanessa Hudgens has revealed that her split from Austin Butler led her to the "right person".

The actress has revealed that she is grateful for her past relationships, which ultimately led her to find her now husband, Cole Tucker.

"I feel like so much of my character was built from my breakups." Vanessa, 35, said during an appearance on the latest episode of the She Pivots podcast.

The High School Musical star explained that the heartbreak of her split from the Elvis star, which was confirmed in 2020, "catapulted" her into her relationship with her professional baseball player husband.

"I feel like my last breakup has really catapulted me to a very, very special place, obviously, getting married," she stated.

The star then credited the breakup with "push(ing) me to the right person, which I'm so grateful for," before adding of Cole, "Because he's just the most supportive, real understanding human being that I've ever met."

The Spring Breakers star dated Austin, 32, for nine years from 2011 to 2020.

Vanessa and Cole, 27, sparked romance rumours when they were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles in November 2020. The couple then confirmed that they were engaged in February 2023, and they tied the knot in December that year.