Vinnie Jones brands X-Men: The Last Stand 'a shambles'

Vinnie Jones has labelled X-Men: The Last Stand "a shambles and a shame" after a new director "diluted" his role of Juggernaut.

The former footballer turned actor has told how he was burnt after his experience in the 2006 movie. He believes that original director Matthew Vaughn exiting the project and new director Brett Ratner coming on board altered the premise of the film.

“The new director came on and it was not the same role as I had signed on to do,” he told Yahoo Movies UK. “I lost all interest quite early because I knew they were just taking me along.”

He added that because there were so many characters in the film, his role was "diluted".

"I was very upset really," he said. "It was such a big stage and I became an extra, that’s what happened.”

He was recently asked to reprise his role in the upcoming Deadpool and Wolverine film, but turned it down because he didn't want to wear the cumbersome suit again.

"I spoke to the director and I just said 'it’s such a drama putting that suit on mentally and physically.' It had its mental toll as well because you’re in it and you can’t do anything all day, you can only drink through a straw. So we couldn’t strike the deal."

He added, “But Deadpool’s my favourite movie of all f**king time more or less. I really wanted to do it, but they didn’t have the budget to put me in the suit.”