Kristen Stewart addresses her ‘gayest thing ever’ comment

Kristen Stewart has revealed why she wanted her Rolling Stone cover to be "the gayest thing ever".

The Twilight actress, promoting her new movie Love Lies Bleeding, explained it was a throwaway comment that became a headline.

"That was a silly thing to say," Kristen told Extra. "It was in passing”

The cover shows Kristen, 33, wearing men's underpants and a leather vest over a bare chest.

She went on to explain her position – that she had wanted to create the type of mainstream representation that she, as a young gay teen, never had growing up.

"I kind of wanted to make a picture that I wanted to have on my bedroom ceiling growing up that I didn't have,” Kristen explained.

Kristen also took time to explain what she meant by another recent comment, that her femininity had helped her Hollywood career.

“I was saying that I knew how to sort of use my feminine wiles to get jobs," Kristen said "I’m created by the world that we live in, which is a patriarchal world and so I know how to appeal and it never felt like a lie because I am a pretty fluid person.

"What I was saying is if I looked more butch or if I looked you know like somebody who wouldn't want to, maybe have sex with a man, I maybe wouldn't have like done as well in my career... that's a bummer and hopefully not the case forever.”