Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Ines De Ramon settles divorce from ex-husband

Brad Pitt’s girlfriend, Ines De Ramon, has settled her divorce from ex-husband Paul Wesley.

The Vampire Diaries star filed for divorce from Ines a year ago, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The divorce was "uncontested", meaning both Paul, 41, and Ines, 34, entered written agreements regarding their shared properties, domestic partnership rights, and other matters.

Now, according to court documents obtained by The Blast, the couple have reached a settlement. They had no children so there was no legal dispute over custody or child support.

The couple married in 2018 and announced their split in 2022.

Ines, a jewellery designer, was first linked to Brad, 60, in November 2022.

It's believed she recently moved in to Brad's California home, with sources telling People, "They were spending so much time together at Brad's that it just made sense for Ines to move in with him. It's truly amazing to see. Brad's a great guy. He deserves to be happy."