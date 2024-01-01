Ryan Gosling was in disbelief when Steven Spielberg hugged him and praised The Fall Guy

Ryan Gosling's career was made after Steven Spielberg hugged him and told him how much he enjoyed his movie 'The Fall Guy'.

The 43-year-old Hollywood star had his first encounter with the legendary filmmaker, 77, at the Golden Globes in January, and he couldn't believe the 'War Horse' was walking over to speak to him, let alone praise his upcoming action-comedy film, in which he plays stuntman Colt Seavers.

The 'Barbie' star told Variety: “I saw Steven Spielberg walking in my direction.

“I don’t know Steven Spielberg. I thought there’s no way he’s coming to talk to me. And yet he kept getting closer, and then I thought I know what’s going to happen. I’m going to point to him, and he’s going to go, ‘Not you, behind you,’ so I’m not going to do that. Finally, I said, ‘Me?’ and he goes, 'Yeah you.’ I go, ‘I’m sorry I didn’t think you were coming to talk to me.’ And I stood up and he gave me a hug and said, ‘I just saw Fall Guy and I loved it.'”

Gosling added: “As far as I’m concerned it doesn’t matter anymore what happens.

“Steven Spielberg liked it. That was an all-time moment for me. I’m really excited for people to see it. I think it’s a really special movie.”

Gosling insists the film is "very unique" to other movies in the genre.

He added: “The stunts are amazing, they’re practical stunts.

“The Fall Guy is so special.

“You can feel the difference. It’s such a love letter to movies and moviemaking and the people who make movies…It’s a very unique perspective on a genre of movie that we all love so much but it’s from a perspective you’ve never seen it, from the people who actually make it and how sort of much they’ve been taken for granted.”