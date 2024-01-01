Jennifer Hudson 'heartbroken' over the death of vocal coach Debra Byrd

Jennifer Hudson is "heartbroken" over the death of her American Idol vocal coach Debra Byrd.

Byrd, who worked as a vocal coach on shows such as American Idol, Canadian Idol and The Voice, passed away in Los Angeles on Tuesday at the age of 72.

Hudson, who finished seventh in the 2004 series of American Idol, paid tribute to Byrd on X/Twitter on Wednesday night.

"Heartbroken over the passing of Debra Byrd, the vocal coach on American Idol," she wrote. "She encouraged and supported us from the very beginning! I am so grateful for everything she taught us. She will be dearly missed, but her legacy lives on through the music of countless artists she influenced during her lifetime. Rest in peace, Debra."

The message was accompanied by a clip of Hudson and Byrd rehearsing on American Idol and a still of the duo singing at a piano as Elton John played the keys.

Hudson wasn't the only one who paid tribute to Byrd - Barry Manilow also expressed his grief on social media following her passing.

"This is one of the saddest days of my life. I just can’t wrap my mind around the fact that Debra is no longer with me," he wrote. "She was one of the most wonderful friends I’ve ever had. I will miss you forever, my love."

Byrd toured with Manilow for many years as part of his backup group Ladyflash.

According to Deadline, she also worked closely with Kelly Clarkson, Fantasia Barrino, Bob Dylan, and many others.