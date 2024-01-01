Kate Winslet recalls Robert Downey Jr.'s 'dreadful' accent during The Holiday audition

Kate Winslet wasn't impressed by Robert Downey Jr.'s "dreadful" English accent during his audition for The Holiday.

Last year, the Marvel actor and talk show host Jimmy Fallon revealed they read for the parts of Graham and Miles, who were ultimately played by Jude Law and Jack Black, alongside Winslet and Cameron Diaz.

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Titanic actress claimed Downey Jr.'s English accent sounded more Australian.

"I remember it extremely well. I really do," she said of the audition. "I thought it was just a reading, like a fun read of the script. I didn't realise you were auditioning for the part. I am so sorry you didn't get it.

"Robert Downey Jr. did an English accent but I thought he was doing Australian. I thought, 'That's bad. That's not going to work and who is going to tell him that sounds dreadful?'"

Fallon defended the actor, suggesting that he was going for Australian and he "sounded perfect".

However, Winslet disagreed, saying, "(His Australian accent) wasn't actually that great."

Downey Jr. and Fallon revealed they auditioned for the 2006 festive classic during a joint interview on The Howard Stern Show in July last year.

At the time, the Avengers actor admitted Winslet was critical of his accent in the audition room, which took place in a hotel.

"I was like, 'I've got to have a better English accent than Jude Law at this point.' And Winslet said, 'That was the worst British accent I've ever heard.' And I was like, 'I'll check out now, but I'm taking the gummy bears from the minibar,'" he joked.

Downey Jr. has since used a British accent on film in two Sherlock Holmes movies.