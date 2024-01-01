Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about 'initial difficult' relationship with stepchildren

Gwyneth Paltrow has opened up about her "initial difficult" relationship with her stepchildren.

During an appearance at the Visionary Women's International Women's Day Summit on Wednesday, the actress opened up about how her relationship with her stepchildren has changed.

Speaking at the event, Gwyneth, 51, asked former US ambassador to the Bahamas, Nicole Avant, about her own experiences as a stepmother.

Before Nicole could answer, the Goop founder asked if there were any stepmothers in the audience.

"Yeah, it's a b**ch, right, guys?" Gwyneth joked, according to People. "No, I actually, I really like to talk about this because it's one of my biggest learnings as a human being. And my area of growth personally came from the initial difficult relationship I had with my stepkids and now they're like my kids."

When she married Brad Falchuk in 2018, Gwyneth became the stepmother of his children Isabella, 19, and Brody, 17, while he became the stepfather of her children Apple, 19, and Moses, 17.

"The path to here was really rough," The Talented Mr Ripley actress admitted of raising her stepkids. "It's almost like you have to embody the spirit of the sun and just give and not expect anything back."

She added, "I just learned to try to just keep shining like the sun and never keeping score."

Gwyneth shares her children with her ex-husband Chris Martin, while Brad shares his kids with his ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik.