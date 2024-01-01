Amber Riley compares Glee to 'theatre bootcamp'

Amber Riley has compared filming Glee to "theatre bootcamp".

The actress has opened up about being grateful for her time on the musical comedy-drama TV series.

"That good ol' Glee sleep training, you better know how to function on four hours," Amber jokingly recalled while speaking to People on Wednesday. "It literally was like bootcamp. It was theatre bootcamp - it was just on television."

Amber, 38, starred as Mercedes Jones on Glee from 2009 to 2015. During her time on the show, she was required to act, sing and dance.

"You had to be professional, you had to be on time, you had to hit your mark, you had to know your lines. There's 17 of us, we have X amount of things that have to be done in a day," Amber explained.

"Everyone has to be a team player. So I think that that's probably the biggest thing that I've taken into other jobs," she continued. "It's like, play your part so the day can go through smoothly."

The Single Black Female actress noted that while the job was challenging, she tries to remember that time in her career in a positive light.

"It was the thing that catapulted my career," she told the outlet. "Nobody would know who Amber Riley was - well, I don't know that, but I'm just saying as of now, you guys wouldn't know who I am if it was not for Glee, you know what I'm saying?"

Amber will next be seen in the Atlanta-based musical Preacher's Wife, which runs from 11 May to 16 June.