Jack Black reveals his favourite part of fatherhood

Jack Black has revealed his favourite part of fatherhood.

In a new interview for NBC Nightly News: Kids Edition, the actor and comedian opened up about his family life.

Jack is father to sons Samuel, 17, and Thomas, 15, with his wife, artist and musician Tanya Haden.

"The biggest change in my life was starting a family," the Kung Fu Panda 4 star said. "My wife and I having two boys and now they're like 15 and 17 years old."

The 54-year-old added, "That's an amazing life changer. One of the greatest things about my life, really."

The Holiday actor went on to reveal his favourite part of being a father to his two sons.

"What's my favorite part of being a dad? I just love it when we have walks and talks," Jack shared. "And talk about life. Whenever they ask me a question or advice, something like that, which is rare now that they're 15 and 17 years old, they're like, 'Ugh Dad, you're so dumb.'"

He continued, "But whenever we're able to share the things that are important in life, about friends and relationships and it really kind of gives life meaning."

In an interview with People last year, the School of Rock star revealed that what surprised him most about fatherhood was "how much I worry".

He added at the time, "It's harder than you think when you first start. Because you're always wondering, 'Am I doing this right? I don't know If I'm doing the right parenting thing.' But you do the best you can, and you hope for the best."