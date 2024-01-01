Daveed Diggs and Emmy Raver-Lampman welcome first baby together

Actors Daveed Diggs and Emmy Raver-Lampman have welcomed their first baby together.

The couple took to Instagram on Thursday to announce the birth of the newest member of their family.

"dear baby, you have forever changed us," Daveed, 42, and Emmy, 35, wrote in a joint Instagram post. "our hearts are filled with a kind of love we never thought possible. we love you more than you will truly ever know. thank you for choosing us."

They jokingly added, "now please...go the f**k to sleep. love, mom and dad."

In the post, the couple shared a photo of the newborn's feet.

The Umbrella Academy actress and the Hamilton star announced they were expecting their first child in an Instagram post in September.

"Can't wait to meet you," they wrote at the time, alongside a series of photos of Daveed holding Emmy's baby bump.

The new parents first met in 2015, when they were part of Hamilton's first Broadway cast. Daveed played Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, while Emmy was part of the ensemble.

The couple sparked romance rumours a few years after working together on the Broadway production, but have kept the details of their relationship private.