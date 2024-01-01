Whoopi Goldberg reveals she once dated a man 40 years older than her

Whoopi Goldberg has revealed "one of the last relationships" she had was with a man 40 years older than her.

The talkshow host made the admission on The View during a discussion about new movie The Idea of You, which explores a relationship between a 40-year-old woman (played by Anne Hathaway) and a 24-year-old man (played by Nicholas Galitzine).

“I’ve gone up and down," said the 68-year-old, referring to the ages of men she's dated. "I go from here to here, because your age is not what’s going to get me into your arms. It’s not your age that I’m concerned about - unless you’re under 18, in which case I can’t.”

When cohost Joy Behar suggested that age gaps could sometimes be problematic, Whoopi replied, "Actually, I’m just gonna say this to you. One of the last relationships I had, he was 40 years older than me.”

Joy, 81, asked whether the unidentified man was still alive, and Goldberg replied “Mm-hmm.”

In 2002, Whoopi's granddaughter Amara Skye revealed that in the 1990s, Whoopi dated “some white man named John, and he was, like, a billionaire. He was, like, 90 years old, and she used to go hang out with him.”