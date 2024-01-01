Halle Bailey explains why she kept her pregnancy a secret

Halle Bailey has revealed why she opted to hide her pregnancy from the public.

The Little Mermaid actress revealed her motivations as she accepted a prize at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards on Thursday.

“What was one of the biggest highlights of my life, and to be real, one of the biggest challenges, too, cannot compare to the biggest joy of my life," Halle told the audience.

"And that was becoming a mom to my perfect little angel Halo. These lessons, some hard, that I’ve shared with you today, led me to a place of protection. There was no way in hell I was going to share the biggest joy of my world with anyone.”

Halle, 23, gave birth to her first child, son Halo, in early 2024 and only told fans that she and boyfriend DDG had decided to become parents after the delivery.

NowAt the Essence Awards, she added she continues to feel extremely protective of both her son and her wider family.

“Halo was my gift," Halle said, wiping away tears. "He is the greatest blessing, and I had no obligation to expose him, me or my family to that unyielding spotlight.