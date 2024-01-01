Star-studded Inside Out 2 cast announced

Disney and Pixar have revealed the celebrity-stuffed voice cast for Inside Out 2.

The sequel to 2015's hit movie Inside Out will include many of the same voice actors that appeared in the first film – but with a new roster of characters as well.

The film "welcomes new Emotions to now-teenager Riley’s mind," a statement from Disney and Pixar read.

While the first instalment followed five personified emotions inside the mind of a young girl named Riley, this film will add four new feelings as Riley enters the stormy teen years.

Mindy Kaling and Bill Hader won't return to their roles as Disgust and Fear, respectively, due to contract disputes.

The cast will include Amy Poehler, reprising her role as Joy, alongside Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, Tony Hale as Fear and Liza Lapira as Disgust.

New additions include Maya Hawke as Anxiety, Adèle Exarchopoulos as Ennui, Paul Walter Hauser as Embarrassment and Ayo Edebiri as Envy.

Diane Lane and Kyle MacLachlan will both return as Riley's parents.

Inside Out 2 is slated for release in June 2024.