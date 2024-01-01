Juno Temple couldn't live without Hannah Waddingham friendship

Juno Temple doesn't think she could live without her friendship with Ted Lasso co-star Hannah Waddingham.

The British actresses became firm friends when they were cast as Keeley Jones and Rebecca Welton in the sports comedy in 2020. Since the show concluded last year, Juno and Hannah have remained close pals and the Fargo star hopes that will always be the case.

"Hannah Waddingham, she has changed my life. I love her so much," she said on Thursday's Happy Sad Confused podcast, before recalling how they met in the bathroom before the first read-through in London.

"It was intimidating and I was jet-lagged and oh my god, coming in to read (for) a comedy show, I was like, 'This is a disaster' and then I went to the bathroom and that's where I met Hannah," she remembered.

"She turned and just went hi, and that was the beginning of it all because it was just that connection immediately before going in and putting on your big girl face... You already have a buddy, you have a kind of sisterhood immediately and it's one that just grew and grew and one that I don't think I could live without now. I don't want to live without it!"

Fans have called for a spin-off focusing on Keeley and Rebecca but the Atonement star insisted they haven't been told anything about the idea.

However, she noted, "But also nobody has said no about anything so it's kind of like maybe it would happen but if it doesn't it's a really nice thought."