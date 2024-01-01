Miriam Margolyes has blunt words for adult Harry Potter fans

Miriam Margolyes is scathing about adult Harry Potter fans.

The actress, who played Professor Sprout in two of the Harry Potter movies, did not mince her words when she was asked about the franchise.

“I worry about Harry Potter fans,” Miriam, 82, admitted to New Zealand’s 1News. "They should be over that by now.”

She went on to say that as a book series, and then a movie series, geared towards children, she didn't think it was appropriately adult and that grown-up fans of the series were "stuck".

“You know, I mean, it was 25 years ago, and it’s for children. I think it’s for children," Miriam explained. "But they get stuck in it.”

Miriam also added that she works on the fan-video platform Cameo and is often surprised by the messages that fans request she makes for them.

"I do Cameos and people say 'Oh, we're having a Harry Potter-themed wedding'," she said. "And I think, 'Gosh, what's their first night of fu- fun going to be?' I can't even think about it! No."

While she acknowledged her gratitude to the franchise, Miriam's final words were blunt.

"Harry Potter is wonderful, I'm very grateful to it," she said. "It's over. That's what I think."