All the swag inside this year’s $178K Oscars goodie bags

Oscars nominees including Emma Stone and Jodie Foster will get goodie bags jam-packed with lavish gifts.

Worth a whopping $178,000 (£138,000), the swag bags are filled with all kinds of items ranging from a sampler pack of soft drinks, all the way up to a $50,000 (£39,000) Swiss hotel stay.

And Oscars nominees including Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Bradley Cooper and Jodie Foster will all be taking home a prize whether they win their category or not.

While not officially affiliated with the Academy Awards, the "Everyone Wins" bags, distributed by a business called Distinctive Assets, have become a hotly anticipated staple of awards season.

At $50K, the three-night stay at the Chalet Zermatt Peak, a luxurious Swiss ski chalet, is the most expensive item in the offering.

The bag also includes other high-value getaways: a trip to the prestigious Californian spa Golden Door, and three nights in a luxury villa on the Caribbean island of St Barts, where a week-long stay could cost up to $80,000 (£62,000).

A $10,000 (£7,700) skin needling treatment from Cynosure is also up for grabs, along with various brands' skincare, haircare and fashion items worth thousands.

The lowest-priced items in this year's bags include a selection of Poppi soft drinks, a limited-edition Rubik's Cube, and a sampler pack of organic pet food, all under $100 (£77).