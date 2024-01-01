Martin Scorsese's retirement talk

Martin Scorsese talks about retiring all the time.

The 81-year-old director constantly insists his next movie will be his final one but his daughter Francesca doesn't believe him.

She told Variety: "He’s always like, ‘I’m not doing this anymore. This is my last one'. But then he has like 10 more things lined up and he goes on and does them."

Francesca and her father have amassed a huge TikTok following after posting a variety of fun videos on the platform and she revealed her dad is a huge fan.

She said: "He’ll text me and be like, ‘We need to make some more'. Or we’re hanging out and he’s like, ‘Man, we got to do more videos. Let’s go!’

"Honestly, I wouldn’t put it past him. For one we did with my dog, I showed him how to do it. So yeah, I think he’d able to post.”

However, the legendary director refuses to dance on camera and Francesca is happy not to have him taking part in any TikTok dancing challenge.

She said: "He refuses to do dances."

And, he doesn't even dance off camera.

She said: Nothing. Not at all. I wouldn’t even want to see it. Maybe I’ll get him to do one.”