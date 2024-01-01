Mark Ruffalo 'would celebrate' if Robert Downey Jr. won their Oscars category

Mark Ruffalo "would celebrate" his good friend Robert Downey Jr.'s success if he won their Oscars category on Sunday.

Ruffalo and Downey Jr. are both up for Best Supporting Actor this year thanks to their performances in Poor Things and Oppenheimer, respectively.

While Ruffalo wants to take home gold himself, he would be happy for his friend and Avengers co-star if he won.

"I really want Robert to win an Oscar," he told GQ. "I mean, I'd like to win one too, but I would celebrate him."

Downey Jr. has had a successful awards season so far and is the favourite to take home the Academy Award for the category, which also includes Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction), Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon) and Ryan Gosling (Barbie).

He has been nominated twice before - for Best Actor in 1993 for Chaplin and Best Supporting Actor in 2009 for Tropic Thunder. Meanwhile, Ruffalo has been nominated three times before for his supporting performances in The Kids Are All Right, Foxcatcher and Spotlight.

The duo have been friends for almost thirty years and starred alongside each other as Tony Stark/Iron Man and Bruce Banner/Hulk in several Avengers films.

Downey Jr. heaped praise on his longtime pal for the GQ profile, saying, "He's a joy to be around, and he makes everyone feel seen and heard, in a non-BS way. He represents, in principle, the closest I've seen to possessing true humility."

The 2024 Oscars take place in Los Angeles on Sunday 10 March.