Jane Seymour has no time for Hollywood's ageism

Jane Seymour is embracing the ageing process: "I don't think there is a sell-by date for women".

Asked about Hollywood's tendency towards ageism for women, Jane declared she was having none of it.

"Life does go on, and I don’t think there is a sell-by date for women unless they choose it," the Somewhere in Time star told Fox News as she walked the red carpet for her new Netflix movie, Irish Wish.

"A lot of people say, ‘Don’t you wish you were younger?’ and, in a funny way, no because I’ve had so much experience, and I’ve had such a rich life and made so many friends and had so many extraordinary experiences."

She added she hoped she had more wisdom than in her youth.

"My life is very full now, and hopefully I’m a little wiser than I was when I was younger," Jane, 73, said.

In January, Jane described sex in her 70s as better "than anything I ever remember".

"Sex right now is more wonderful and passionate than anything I ever remember because it is built on trust, love, and experience," she wrote, for Cosmopolitan magazine's "Sex After 60" issue.

"The older I get, the more sex is built on emotional intimacy, on having shared the ups and downs of life with someone – our feelings, our joys, our sadness, our mutual passions, and desire."