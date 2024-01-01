Michael Keaton: Beetlejuice sequel is 'so fun'

Michael Keaton has promised 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' will be "great".

The 72-year-old actor is back as the 'ghost with the most' in the highly-anticipated sequel to the original 1988 horror comedy,and having seen an early cut of the finished movie, he's delighted with how it's turned out.

Speaking on SiriusXM's 'The Jess Cagle Show', he said: “[The movie] is beautiful, physically. The other one was so fun and exciting visually, it’s all that but really beautiful and interestingly emotional here and there. I wasn’t ready for that. It’s great.

“It’s just so fun and I’ve seen it now. I’m going to see it again after a couple of little tweaks in the editing room, and I confidently say this thing is great.”

Ahead of filming the sequel, Michael went back to rewatch the original movie and had a great time.

He said: “I probably only really seen it from the beginning once or twice maybe. So I hadn’t seen it for a long, long, long time so I did go back and look at it again.”

Michael previously explained he and returning director Tim Burton wanted the sequel to "feel handmade" and not overly reliant on technology.

He told People magazine: “The one thing that he and I decided on early, early, early on from the beginning, if we ever did it again, I was totally not interested in doing something where there was too much technology.

"It had to feel handmade...

"What made it fun was watching somebody in the corner actually holding something up for you, to watch everybody in the shrunken head room and say, ‘Those are people under there, operating these things, trying to get it right.' "

He admitted getting to work in that was thrilling, particularly after the Hollywood trend of relying on green screen for many big budget blockbusters.

He added: “It's the most exciting thing. When you get to do that again after years of standing in front of a giant screen, pretending somebody's across the way from you, this is just enormous fun.”