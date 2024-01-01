Greta Gerwig recalls watching America Ferrera's rise to fame

Greta Gerwig has recalled watching America Ferrera's rise to fame.

The director/writer has revealed that she was a fan of the Superstore actress before they teamed up for the Barbie movie.

"I feel like I grew up with her, even though I obviously did not," Greta, 40, said of America, 39, in an interview for W Magazine. "She was becoming very famous for Ugly Betty right as I was starting out. I remember my friends and I watched her win awards and were like she's amazing!"

America played the title character in the ABC comedy series from 2006 to 2010.

"We had this feeling about her. She was really doing it in such a clear, big way just as I was fumbling through the beginnings of things," the Little Women director added.

Greta explained that before they had worked on Barbie together they "sort of knew each other", adding, "I knew if I saw her anywhere, it would be normal if I talked to her."

The Frances Ha star told the publication that as soon as she got the go-ahead to work on Barbie, she and her husband Noah Baumbach, who wrote the script together, immediately thought of America for the role of Gloria.

"She was in my mind and Noah's mind when we were writing, even though we didn't tell her at the time," Greta recalled. "It was the same with Ryan (Gosling, who plays Ken). And then one day I was like, 'Oh, I gotta tell them!' Luckily, it worked out."