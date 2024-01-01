Danielle Brooks plays Minecraft in her trailer on set of movie adaptation

Danielle Brooks has a console in her trailer on the set of Minecraft so she can become better acquainted with the video game.

The Orange Is the New Black actress is currently on location in New Zealand shooting the film adaptation of the popular video game alongside Jack Black, Jason Momoa and Jennifer Coolidge.

In an interview with Variety, Brooks admitted that she hadn't played Minecraft before signing up for the movie, so she has been learning on the job.

"I'm learning it though. I'm just glad they have people on set like the creator and people that are really in tune with the game to help me because the little person I've created keeps hitting into trees or keeps falling off a cliff," she shared. "I don't know what I'm doing. But I will learn it. I have an Xbox in my trailer."

While she doesn't know how to play the game, she assured fans that they will "not be disappointed" with the "magical" world that's been created on set, adding, "We obviously do some green screen, but we got all the things there."

The Color Purple star also revealed that Black's character Steve requires more stunt work than her character Dawn.

"I've been harnessed a few times. It's mostly the combat and learning these moves. And I've got a weapon, I'll you that much. Danger, danger!" she said with a laugh. "But it's really Jack Black, he's the one who is doing the heavy lifting here. He's doing some flying and having all techno-fire coming behind him."

Minecraft is due to be released in April 2025.