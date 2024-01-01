Megan Fox doubles up at the Razzie Awards

Megan Fox completed an unwanted double at this year's Golden Raspberry Awards by winning both the worst actress and worst supporting actress awards.

The Transformers star, 37, 'won' the dubious accolades for her lead role in heist thriller Johnny & Clyde and for her supporting role in the fourth film in the Expendables franchise. Her co-star in the latter film, Sylvester Stallone, was named worst supporting actor.

The Razzies is held the night before the Oscars and allows members of the Golden Raspberry Awards organisation to vote for their least favourite films and performances of the year.

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey won the most 'prizes', with five. The bizarre horror film, which took advantage of the copyright on A.A. Milne's classic story about the Hundred Acre Wood expiring to reimagine its characters as serial killers, won worst picture, worst screenplay, worst director and worst rip-off. Its main duo, Pooh and Piglet, won worst on-screen couple.

The full list of winners is as follows:

Worst picture: Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey

Worst actor: Jon Voight, Mercy

Worst actress: Megan Fox, Johnny & Clyde

Supporting actress: Megan Fox, Expend4bles

Supporting actor: Sylvester Stallone, Expend4bles

Worst on-screen couple: Pooh & Piglet, Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey

Worst remake, rip-off or sequel: Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey

Worst director: Rhys Frake-Waterfield, Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey

Worst screenplay: Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey

Redeemer award: Fran Drescher