Vanessa Hudgens reveals pregnancy at Oscars

Vanessa Hudgens announced her pregnancy by walking on to the Oscars red carpet.

The High Musical Musical star, 35, who is hosting the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' pre-show with Julianne Hough, arrived at the event and posed with a visible baby bump.

She touched her midriff and its special cargo - which she covered in a long-sleeved black dress.

This will be the actress and singer and her baseball player husband Cole Tucker's first child together.

Just days ago Hudgens slammed previous pregnancy speculation on a 6 March episode of the She Pivots podcast.

"I literally just had a run-in with the public taking control over their opinion of me in a way that was disrespectful," she said on the show. "I went out on my bachelorette party in October and I posted video of me, and there are all these comments that are like, 'Oh my god, you're pregnant.'"

The Spring Breakers star added: "I'm sorry I don't wear Spanx every day and am a real woman and have a real body."

Hudgens and her fiancé Tucker, 27, married in December in Mexico after dating for around three years.