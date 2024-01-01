Robert Downey Jr. beats Ryan Gosling to take home Best Supporting Actor Oscar

Robert Downey Jr. has won his first Oscar, beating Ryan Gosling in the Best Supporting Actor category.

The actor took home the gong for his role in Oppenheimer, and thanked his wife for helping him restore his career after his well publicised drug addiction.

The 58-year-old opened his acceptance speech with a joke.

"I would like to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy in that order," he said. "I would like to thank my veterinarian... I meant wife Susan Downey over there. She found me a snarling rescue pet and you loved me back to life, and that is why I am here."

He went on to pay tribute to the rest of the cast in the movie, saying that he needed the role more than the movie needed him.

"Chris (Nolan) knew it, Emma made sure she surrounded me with one of the great casts and crews of all time, Emily, Cillian, Matt Damon, it was fantastic and I stand here before you a better man because of it. What we do is meaningful and the stuff that we decide to make is important."

Ryan Gosling was widely tipped to win the award for his role as Ken in Barbie.