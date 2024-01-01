Ryan Gosling’s sister is his Oscar’s date

Ryan Gosling took his sister to the Oscars as his date, instead of partner Eva Mendes.

The Oscar nominee walked the red carpet with his sister Mandi Gosling, in keeping with his tradition of not turning up to any of this season's awards ceremonies with his partner of 12 years.

Eva has previously explained why the couple don't appear at high profile events together.

"We don’t do those things together…Im only comfortable posting because it’s already out there," she wrote on Instagram earlier this year.

“By ‘not comfortable’, I mean exposing our very private life that we value. I’m still dying to do another movie with him though.”

She pointed out they have only ever been on the red carpet together to promote the film they both starred in, The Place Beyond the Pines, which was released in 2012.

However, Eva was backstage with Ryan in his dressing room. She posted a photo to her Instagram stories in a casual outfit, captioning it, 'Siempre con mi hombre' which means 'Always by my man.'

Ryan, who is nominated for the Best Supporting Actor gong for his role in Barbie, is set to perform his Barbie song, I’m Just Ken, at the awards ceremony.