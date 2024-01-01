Oppenheimer wins big, while Barbie loses out at the 2024 Oscars

- NEWS
Oppenheimer has taken home seven Academy Awards, while Barbie won just one.
Oppenheimer swept the board at this year's Oscars winning seven awards out of its 13 nominations.
It won Best Picture, and Christopher Nolan took home his first Oscar for Best Director. Cillian Murphy nabbed the Best Actor gong and Robert Downey Jr. won the best Actor in a Supporting Role. The film also won Best Film Editing, Best Cinematography and Best Original Score.
Barbie, which had eight nominations, took home just one award, with Billie Eilish winning Best Original Song for What I Was Made For.
Poor Things took home four awards, with Emma Stone taking out the Best Actress award, beating Lily Gladstone who was widely tipped to take home the prize for her role in Killers of the Flower Moon. Poor Things was also was given accolades for Makeup & Hairstyling, Production Design and Costume Design.
Billie Eilish and Ryan Gosling performed their songs from Barbie at the ceremony, while Becky G performed The Fire Inside from Flamin’ Hot.
The 2024 Oscars Awards were hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Here is the full list of winners:
Best Picture: Oppenheimer
Best Director: Christopher Nolan
Actor in a Leading Role: Cillian Murphy
Actress in a Leading Role: Emma Stone
Actress in a Supporting Role: Da'Vine Joy Randolph: The Holdovers
Actor in a Supporting Role: Robert Downey J: Oppenheimer
Animated Short: War is Over
Animated Feature Film: The Boy and the Heron
Writing (Original Screenplay): Anatomy of a Fall: Justiner Triet and Arthur Harari
Writing (Adapted Screenplay): American Fiction: Cord Jefferson
Makeup & Hairstyling: Poor Things
Production Design: Poor Things
Costume Design: Poor Things
International Feature Film: The Zone of Interest (UK)
Visual Effects: Godzilla Minus One
Film Editing: Oppenheimer
Documentary Short: The Last Repair Shop
Documentary Feature: 20 Days in Mariupol
Cinematography: Oppenheimer
Live-Action Short: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Sound: Zone of Interest
Music (Original Score): Oppenheimer
Music (Original Song): What I Was Made For, Billie Eilish: Barbie