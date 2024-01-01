Oppenheimer wins big, while Barbie loses out at the 2024 Oscars

Oppenheimer has taken home seven Academy Awards, while Barbie won just one.

Oppenheimer swept the board at this year's Oscars winning seven awards out of its 13 nominations.

It won Best Picture, and Christopher Nolan took home his first Oscar for Best Director. Cillian Murphy nabbed the Best Actor gong and Robert Downey Jr. won the best Actor in a Supporting Role. The film also won Best Film Editing, Best Cinematography and Best Original Score.

Barbie, which had eight nominations, took home just one award, with Billie Eilish winning Best Original Song for What I Was Made For.

Poor Things took home four awards, with Emma Stone taking out the Best Actress award, beating Lily Gladstone who was widely tipped to take home the prize for her role in Killers of the Flower Moon. Poor Things was also was given accolades for Makeup & Hairstyling, Production Design and Costume Design.

Billie Eilish and Ryan Gosling performed their songs from Barbie at the ceremony, while Becky G performed The Fire Inside from Flamin’ Hot.

The 2024 Oscars Awards were hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Here is the full list of winners:

Best Picture: Oppenheimer

Best Director: Christopher Nolan

Actor in a Leading Role: Cillian Murphy

Actress in a Leading Role: Emma Stone

Actress in a Supporting Role: Da'Vine Joy Randolph: The Holdovers

Actor in a Supporting Role: Robert Downey J: Oppenheimer

Animated Short: War is Over

Animated Feature Film: The Boy and the Heron

Writing (Original Screenplay): Anatomy of a Fall: Justiner Triet and Arthur Harari

Writing (Adapted Screenplay): American Fiction: Cord Jefferson

Makeup & Hairstyling: Poor Things

Production Design: Poor Things

Costume Design: Poor Things

International Feature Film: The Zone of Interest (UK)

Visual Effects: Godzilla Minus One

Film Editing: Oppenheimer

Documentary Short: The Last Repair Shop

Documentary Feature: 20 Days in Mariupol

Cinematography: Oppenheimer

Live-Action Short: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Sound: Zone of Interest

Music (Original Score): Oppenheimer

Music (Original Song): What I Was Made For, Billie Eilish: Barbie