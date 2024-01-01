Emily Blunt’s adorable Oscars moment goes viral

Emily Blunt’s adorable Oscars moment with John Krasinski goes viral.

The Oppenheimer actress and her Jack Ryan actor husband thrilled fans with a touching moment as they sat in the audience at this year's Academy Awards.

With Emily, 41, nominated for a Best Supporting Actress gong, presenter Mary Steenburgen, 71, gave a heartfelt speech about how impressive she found Emily's Oppenheimer performance.

“Emily I’m so proud to be your friend," a clearly emotional Mary said.

"I’m shaking my head and wonder the beautiful heartbreaking and hell bent depths that you brave to play Kitty Oppenheimer."

Mary's words led Emily to well over – and as her eyes filled up with tears, John, 44, reached across to grab her hand in a sweet moment of support.

Delighted fans took to social media to remark on the couple's caring bond.

"That was so touching," wrote one.

"Talk about couple goals," another said, adding, "so cute".